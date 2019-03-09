PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer hauling milk overturned on Interstate 24 eastbound on mile marker 21 in Robertson County, according to TDOT and Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department.
According to Pleasant View VFD, the incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. and only one lane of Interstate 24 was open. TDOT reports the left lane is blocked in the area and the scene is not expected to be clear until 10 p.m.
There are currently no details regarding any injuries or what caused the truck to overturn. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
