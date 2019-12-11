RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue and THP are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 89 in Rutherford County.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash was reported around 7:24 a.m. and is expected to not be clear until about noon. Right lanes are blocked for eastbound traffic in the area of the Epps Mill Road exit in Christiana. Westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Rutherford County Fire Rescue tells News4 that the truck was hauling a small amount of hazardous materials and it has spilled onto the roadway. There were no injuries in the crash and extended cleanup is expected.
Another crash happened after the tractor-trailer overturned. Officials sat four cars were involved, but nobody suffered life-threatening injuries.
Another motor vehicle crash occurred after the overturned semi incident on I-24 Wed a.m. at the 89MM. RCEMS, THP, RCSO, RCFR, & TDOT were on the scene. 4 vehicles. No life-threatening injuries. Update on semi: Hazard mitigated & the clean-up crew remains on scene. pic.twitter.com/SCZENe5QUA— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) December 11, 2019
The entrance ramps onto Epps Mill Road to I-24 EB will be closed in the area for sometime as well.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
