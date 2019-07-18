NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer fire shut down lanes on Interstate 65 southbound at the Interstate 24 junction north of Trinity Lane.
According to TDOT, the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. around mile marker 87. The driver of the tractor-trailer reportedly got out okay.
As of 6 a.m., southbound traffic has been reduced to two lanes in the area while crews continue working to extinguish the fire. The fire is mostly out but the investigation is ongoing.
The truck is reportedly leaking diesel fuel. Nashville Fire Department HAZMAT are headed to the scene to assess the situation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
