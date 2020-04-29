WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - A commercial semi caught on fire Wednesday night closing parts of 65 Southbound at Mile Marker 55.
Nobody was injured during this incident and the truck appeared to be empty, but crews are working to confirm this.
The cause right now is still be investigated.
A News4 viewer sent us these videos of the scene as firefighters battled the blaze.
News4 will continue to bring you updates as they are made available.
