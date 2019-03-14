WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash is closing westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Wilson County.
According to TDOT Smartway, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. and is not expected to be clear until at least 7 p.m. All westbound lanes are blocked and traffic headed toward Nashville is asked to find an alternate route.
News4 has reached out to THP for details surrounding the crash, it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. Stay tuned to News4 for details.
