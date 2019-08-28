NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-65 southbound at the I-24 split has the off-ramp onto I-65 blocked north of downtown.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 4 a.m. and is expected to be clear just before 7:30 a.m. The roadway was closed onto I-65 from I-24, but one lane has since reopened.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Details surrounding the crash are currently unclear and it is unclear if there are any injuries.
