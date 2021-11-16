NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An incident involving a semi truck and a Metro Police car shut down all westbound lanes on I-40 Tuesday morning.
Police at the scene say a piece of equipment fell off a tractor trailer, which was struck by another semi-truck, causing major damage and diesel fuel to spill on the roadway.
An officer pulled over to block other cars from hitting the equipment on the road, resulting in a vehicle hitting the police cruiser, as well. The car that hit the police vehicle did not stop, according to police.
The incident occurred near Old Hickory Blvd. on the westbound side of I-40 out of Hermitage.
At 4:40 a.m., one lane was opened for traffic.
Stay with News4 for updates on this incident as more information is made available.
