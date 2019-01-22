WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Highway 109 North at Interstate 840 in Wilson County.
According to Wilson County EMA, the crash is also closing the I-840 eastbound exit 72B due to the same crash. The scene is not expected to be clear until 12 a.m. Wednesday.
A spokesperson with Lebanon Police tells News4 that one of the drivers in the crash had minor injuries.
Additional details about the crash are not immediately clear. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
