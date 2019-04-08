Tractor-trailer carrying mail burns; so what happens to your mail?
News4 has learned the tractor-trailer that caught fire on Interstate 24 on Monday morning was carrying peoples’ mail.
We first told you about this as breaking news on News4 Today. It’s pretty scary when you think about it; bills, tax returns, medical records. You could be expecting something important on the truck that caught fire.
News4 is Working 4 You with answers on what happens next if you’re someone who had mail on that truck.
On that truck was mail heading to Clarksville.
A spokeswoman for the United States Postal Service tells News4 that customers who had mail on that truck will receive a letter letting them know. That letter will have instructions on how to contact your local postmaster.
If you don’t receive a letter in the mail soon, then you are not someone who was affected by this.
It was around 4:45 a.m. when the tractor-trailer hydroplaned slamming into a bridge on I-24 west near Old Hickory Blvd. Luckily, the driver was not seriously hurt and is expected to be okay.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.