ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer carrying copper spools overturned on Interstate 65 northbound near Millersville overnight.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident occurred at mile marker 104 around 2:41 a.m. and is not expected to be cleared until at least 10 a.m. A left lane is blocked northbound.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Crews are currently unloading the spools to get the truck back upright, but the process is taking some time since the spools are very heavy.
The driver received a cut to his head in the crash and a passenger in the truck complained of back pain. Both were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
