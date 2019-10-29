NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer fire shut down all westbound lanes of I-24 westbound at the I-40 split on Tuesday morning.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the fire was reported at 6:07 a.m. near the Murfreesboro Road exit (MM 52) and cleared just before 8:30 a.m.
News4 has learned that HAZMAT crews were called to the scene as the truck was hauling cleaning supplies. It is unclear if there were any injuries.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
