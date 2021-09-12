NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An accident involving two tractor trailers is causing traffic headaches for those leaving Nissan Stadium after the Titans home opener. Nashville Fire says two semis were involved in an accident on I-24 East near I-40 downtown.
One of the semis was leaking an unknown fluid onto the roadway which resulted in hazmat crews with Nashville Fire being called. When crews arrived, they found fluid leaking from the back of one of the semis, but the product was not labeled.
After research, the crews discovered the substance was a compound product "including an adhesive used in Scotch Guard." Nashville Fire contained the spill and turned the scene over to TDOT. A cleaning service will handle the cleanup before the road will reopen.
There is no timetable for when the road will reopen.
