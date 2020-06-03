NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is tracking the progress of the I-440 Reconstruction Project and how close it is to the completion date.
Crews have been working on this project since summer of 2017. The project has required 2.2 million pounds of steel, more than 220,000 tons of concrete and 260,000 hours of work.
Officials are looking at a completion date of this August.
The goal is to completely revamp the more than 7 miles of I-440. The purpose is to widen the interstate and make sure it can handle our average of more than 100,000 vehicles per day. The price tag is more than $150 million.
Since the start date, there has been median replacement, bridge widening, and ramp reconstruction. However most importantly, crews have been paving over those pot holes and creating three lanes of travel in each direction.
Right now, the project is in phase 8 of 9. That means the biggest ramp closures are over with. During the day, two lanes stay open all the time. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., at least one lane is open each way with a few minor ramp closures.
The next step is to finish phase two of these ramp closures and add more signage and lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.