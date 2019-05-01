NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Where do people zip around on the scooters in Nashville?
The top track for Lime is people heading from downtown to The Gulch.
The second-most traveled route is from the free parking area at Nissan Stadium across the bridge to downtown.
“In Nashville, we have a lot of visitors. We saw a lot of ridership around the draft, but we’re focusing on offering rides for actual commuters,” said Lilli Krauss, Lime Operations Manager.
There are plenty of other scooter companies tracking devices as well.
The research is also part of the commuter challenge. It’s mission is to replace car rides with cheap, emission-free rides within the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.