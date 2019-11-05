NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sunday's Tennessee Titans football game against the Kansas City Chiefs will have two country heavyweights joining them at Nissan Stadium for the Titans' Salute To Service activities.
Fans attending Sunday's Tennessee Titans "Salute to Service" game will be joined by ACM and CMT award-winning singer and actor Trace Adkins, along with global superstar Billy Ray Cyrus.
Adkins will be singing the national anthem prior to the noon kickoff. Performing alongside him will be members of the military, with a special flyover from the 101st Airborne Division.
Billy Ray Cyrus will then perform at halftime with Voices of Service, the singing quartet made up of active-duty Army military members and veterans. This performance will be a rendition of "Some Gave All", which was performed together on the finale of the NBC competition show, "America's Got Talent."
Adkins, Cyrus and Voices of Service join a robust list of artists who have performed at Titans games during the 2019-2020 season.
