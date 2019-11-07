The halls of TPAC are lined with pictures of the big blockbuster shows that have toured through. The pictures show the iconic sets and looks of shows like The Lion King, Les Miserables, Wicked and Cats. Another explosively popular show is coming. As time to buy tickets gets closer, some are saying to be careful with your Jacksons, Grants and Franklins as you try to get in to see Hamilton.
"The last thing we want is for someone to show up and us have to tell them their ticket is not real," said Christi Dortch of TPAC. "It is the worst moment for all of us."
Dortch said they deal with ticket scammers for pretty much all shows and have for years.
We searched Nashville Hamilton tickets for the opening show December 31. We came up with a whole lot of resale sites claiming to have balcony, tier and orchestra seats with prices going up and up. The single most expensive listing we found came from a site called Cheap Tickets. The site claimed to have a ticket at $2,175. The same site claims to have 125 tickets available for that one December 31 show.
"They can't, and they don't have them," said Dortch. "You may want to get tickets so badly, you're like, 'I'll pay whatever.' Don't. Just don't do it. Don't let your friends get scammed. Don't you get scammed."
First of all, Dortch said, if you have physical Hamilton tickets in hand, they're not real.
"No one will get tickets until the day of the show, 90 minutes prior to the show," she said. "We are reviewing every ticket sale to see if someone's using the same credit card across multiple accounts or the same address but with different names. We do everything we can to protect our patrons and get tickets in the hands of people who really want them at the price producers want them to be set at."
Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org and at the TPAC box office. Tickets range from $79 to $199 with a select number of $349 premium seats for all performances. There will also be a lottery drawing for $10 seats. There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.