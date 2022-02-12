NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The James K. Polk State Office Building in downtown Nashville represents a historic part of Middle Tennessee, on a historic piece of land.
The building may be under new ownership soon, according to the Tennessee Department of General Services. The State wants to “exit the Polk building through a long-term ground lease to a developer,” a spokesperson with the Department of General Services said. That developer can then do with the property as they see fit.
Named after the 11th President of the United States, the Polk building was opened in 1981 and stands at 24 stories on Rep. John Lewis Way in downtown. It was built on the old Andrew Jackson Hotel land and currently houses several state offices and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC).
As for the future of TPAC and the Polk building’s current tenants, TDGC is remaining transparent through the process.
"Our current tenants have been involved in ongoing conversations regarding the spaces they lease from the beginning,” said a TDGC spokesperson. “We work with them to determine how to best accommodate their needs as we make decisions around office space reduction.”
This is especially true for the Polk building’s largest tenant, the intimate proscenium theater. TPAC affirmed its relationship with the State has remained secure during this process.
“We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with the State and to be involved in those discussions as a decision about the building would directly impact TPAC’s operations,” the organization said in a statement on Saturday.
TPAC will continue to operate throughout the change of ownership, including shows this weekend.
