NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – When TPAC and the Nashville Symphony allow live audiences again, they have a plan.
They’ve partnered with HCA Healthcare and its Tristar Health affiliate to help with the safe return.
News4 spoke with those waiting to see a performance in-person again.
"For all sorts of reasons, it's worthwhile to be there,” Vanderbilt University Professor Norman Tolk said.
Professor Tolk and his wife enjoy the Nashville symphony.
"It is generally acknowledged and I teach physics that it has the best acoustics of any of the symphony halls in the United States,” Professor Tolk said.
Since the pandemic hit Nashville nearly a year ago, performances with a live audience have been on pause.
“It’s really hard to believe,” Jennifer Turner, TPAC President & CEO said.
Turner remembers the day the tornado came through Nashville.
“We had to close a performance of Jesus Christ Superstar. So, as we were reflecting on the tornadoes, right on the heels of that cleanup effort came COVID,” Turner said.
Turner said the last show with an audience was March 13th of last year.
“That feeling of live theatre, I think people are so excited to get back to that,” Turner said.
Part of the plan includes providing access to PPE and rapid testing for performers, patrons, and staff members.
The partnership will also look at each space to see if any physical changes need to be made to protect everyone.
For Tolk, he’s ready to hear live music again from the symphony.
"There is nothing that takes the place of the environment, the atmosphere, all of that contributes to the ritual of going to the symphony,” Professor Tolk said.
The hope is to safely reopen the Symphony and TPAC this fall.
