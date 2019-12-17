NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TPAC and producers of Hamilton are launching a digital lottery, starting December 29th, for $10 tickets to the show.
The lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin two days before each show of the schedule here, with the show's first performance on December 31 in Nashville at TPAC's Jackson Hall.
TPAC says 40 tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on December 29 for tickets to the Tuesday, Dec. 31 show. Subsequent lotteries will begin two days before each performance.
So how do you register? Use the official Hamilton app now available on iOS and Android devices. You can also visit www.hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and text message. No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to 2 tickets.
Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in an email sent to you. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day before will be forfeited.
Lottery tickets must be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are void if they are resold.
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter and have a valid non-expired ID. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges. For additional rules, see hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Tickets for Hamilton are also currently on sale. Check TPAC.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
