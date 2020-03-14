NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Like may businesses, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center is seeing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
TPAC will close Andrew Jackson Hall, James K. Polk Theater, Andrew Johnson Theater, and the historic War Memorial Auditorium from March 14 through April 12.
Patrons holding tickets for performances affected by this closure will be contacted by the TPAC Box Office on the status of that performance and their options.
TPAC is working to reschedule as many of the affected performances and events as possible and asks for patrons’ patience as this process may take some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.