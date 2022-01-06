NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced via Twitter the cancellation of Disney’s The Lion King on Thursday due to the harsh weather conditions.

As the snow continues to challenge Nashville locals, TPAC has decided to cancel their performances Thursday night of The Lion King. However, TPAC said they would have all other scheduled performances play as planned unless conditions worse.

Ticketholders for the Jan. 6th performance will be able to go to a newly scheduled performance on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. and will be contacted by the TPAC Box Office with next steps.

Snow wreaks havoc in the city of Murfreesboro As snow continues to pile up on the roads and ice begins to wreak havoc on traffic, the city of Murfreesboro told drivers to avoid the road Thursday.

