NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced via Twitter the cancellation of Disney’s The Lion King on Sunday due to the harsh weather conditions.
As the snow continues to challenge Nashville locals, TPAC has decided to cancel their performances Sunday night of The Lion King. However, TPAC said they would have all other scheduled performances play as planned unless conditions worse.
Ticketholders for the Jan. 16th performance that have purchased tickets through TPAC will be refunded within 7 to 10 business days due to extremely limited inventory. There will be no exchanges or transfers to other performances.
TPAC said patrons who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
