NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced when "Hamilton: An American Musical" will be coming to Nashville.
The show will run from Dec. 31, 2019, through Jan. 19, 2020.
Information about ticket sales will be released at a later time.
TPAC has set up an FAQ page on its website with information about the show.
