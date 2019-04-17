NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced its Broadway season for the next year.
The season kicks off with Dear Evan Hansen in September, then a Sponge Bob Musical in November.
Hamilton is probably the most anticipated show on the schedule. It will be on stage Dec. 31-Jan. 19.
The season also includes classics like “My Fair Lady,” “Cats,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
