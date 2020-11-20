NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been a tough year for so many families. A loss of jobs doesn’t mean a loss of Christmas, though.
“They are counting on us to be able to provide just that traditional Christmas to have something under the tree,“ said Valencia Breckenridge, CEO of Graceworks Ministries.
Graceworks is partnered with Toys for Tots to provide a holiday shopping experience for low-income families in Williamson County.
“Our neighbors can walk through and pick those items they know that their children will enjoy,“ Breckenridge said.
But Toys for Tots is servicing all parts of Middle Tennessee.
They’re calling on the community to donate toys and gifts for children from 0 to 14 years old.
“We have a low shortage of our zero to three need and helping out our teenagers is a good area to focus on as well,” said Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator Sergeant Tony Callahan.
A doll, a basketball or even a monetary donation can make a child’s holiday special.
“It's especially important this year with COVID — many of the corporations that donate are working from home,” Breckenridge said. “So our supply might be lower if people don’t step up.”
And this year, the need might be more important than ever.
“Everyone could use a little joy at this time,“ Sgt. Callahan said.
If you’re interested in donating to toys for tots you have until December 19.
If you’re a family that needs help this holiday season, you can find more information on Toys for Tots by clicking here.
