FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Heavy smoke is visible for miles in Franklin on Friday afternoon while a business at 4240 Columbia Pike has a confirmed fire.
Viewer video and pictures show thick black smoke barreling into the sky while crews work to contain the flames.
A cause is unknown at this time.
NEWS4 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you all of the updates on-air and online as they come in.
