NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Changes are coming to the “transportainment” industry after the Metro Council passed the regulation bill last night.
It will likely change the tone and mood for some groups who get on the party buses…because alcohol will no longer be allowed.
City council member Freddie O'Connell, who helped sponsor the bill, says they plan to present something in the future that will give way to a permitting process for bringing alcohol onto the party buses.
“We’re looking to, kind of, contain what has been…you know it has been unregulated which has led to an out-of-control environment, explains O’Connell. “We will have follow-up piece…to say…in order to bring alcohol onto these vehicles you will need to get a permit of some type.”
O’Connell added the bill could be coming as soon as the next meeting.
The removal of alcohol from the vehicles goes into effect December 1.
The party buses and wagons will now be regulated by metro's transportation licensing commission, beginning in April.
