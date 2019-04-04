NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men visiting from Sweden were shot during a violent robbery south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the tourists were walking down 4th Avenue South near Chestnut Street when a red sedan pulled up beside them three times within minutes. Police said the men in the sedan were offering the tourists to buy some marijuana, but the tourists turned it down.
Police said a man got out of the sedan and demanded the tourists' money at gunpoint. A bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit one tourist in the leg. The other tourist was hit in the ankle.
Police describe the shooter as an 18 to 25-year-old black man. 5'8. 160 pounds. They said the man has ear-length dreadlocks and was wearing a t-shirt with a white hoodie tied around his waist.
There have been six robberies reported in the past four weeks within a half-mile radius of where the robbery happened.
This is not the first time tourists have been the target of violence. Back in September 2016, a man visiting from California was shot and killed near the Country Music Hall of Fame.
"We want to make sure anyone setting foot in any part of the city can generally do so with a feeling of overall safety," said Councilman Freddie O'Connell.
In a city that's become such a destination for visitors, O'Connell said it's important to keep away violent crime.
O'Connell said visitors will be very safe during the NFL draft. He said a special event zone downtown with have a major police presence and secured perimeter. Beyond the draft, O'Connell said city leaders are looking how to address crimes like the one from Wednesday morning.
"It wouldn't surpise me at all if we're looking at opportunities to increase the force size of metro police," he said.
