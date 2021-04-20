GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) - Staff at a Gatlinburg restaurant said they're touched after a tourist left a massive tip after his meal.
The owners of Burg Steakhouse said the tourist left a $1,000 tip and paid for meals at two other tables.
They later learned the man is sick and only has a few months left to live. He's using his last months to pay it forward.
The man said his only request was to give every employee a piece of the thousand dollars.
