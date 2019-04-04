NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man visiting from out of town was shot during a violent robbery south of downtown Nashville overnight.
According to police, the victim was walking with two other men down 4th Avenue South near Chestnut Street when two men in a red sedan pulled up beside them.
The victims said the men got out of the car armed with guns and demanded for them to turn over their wallets around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit the victim in the leg. He is expected to be OK.
Police are still looking for the two gunmen. They were last seen driving off in the red sedan.
There have been six robberies reported in the past four weeks within a half-mile radius of where the robbery happened.
And this is not the first time tourists have been the target of violence. Back in September 2016, a man visiting from California was shot and killed near the Country Music Hall of Fame.
