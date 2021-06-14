NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's been one month since Nashville lifted all of its capacity restrictions, including the mask mandate.
Since then, we've been seeing big crowds back at bars and restaurants throughout Davidson County.
The return to normal is here, but convention businesses are still missing out on the tourism. Hotels are seeing lots of check-ins on the weekends, but they can't say the same for during the weekdays.
News4 spoke with the Hilton Nashville about what they're specifically seeing.
They say the booking pace is good but they anticipate having the biggest changes in the next six months for getting back on track, especially if conventions return in the fall.
"Right now, all indicators are that we see some pick up here in June, but really as we start to get into the back half of this year, we see a return to that business. In 2022, being almost back to where we saw things prior to this," Howard McNier, Sales & Marketing Director with Hilton Nashville Downtown, said.
One thing the Hilton mentioned, however, is they're not sure that their business will ever be exactly as it was because of the number of new hotels that are here in Nashville.
