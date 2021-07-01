NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Standing 40 stories tall, the Grand Penthouse at the Four Seasons Private Residences - Nashville has been recently topped-out and the views do not disappoint.

Expected to open in the spring of next year, the Four Seasons Private Residences will have 143 homes that top-off the new skyscraper at the corner of 1st Avenue and Demonbreun. However, the Four Seasons brand has already shattered its own record of home sales, selling $120 million worth of private residences in just a few months.

"When you look at the population of downtown Nashville, 143 homes is actually a small offering," explains Marie-Laure Frère, the Director of Sales for the Four Seasons Private Residences - Nashville. "And as of now, we are well over halfway sold out."

The first 14 floors will be hotel guest rooms. From there, signature and estate homes, and then penthouses starting on the 37th floor. The Grand Penthouse will take up the entire 40th floor.

"The Grand Penthouse is just under 10,000 square feet," says Frère. "Floor to ceiling glass. Two huge terraces on both sides of the building. Sunset views, sunrise views. It's stunning!"

Owners are not just getting a living space, but the entire Four Seasons lifestyle with luxury amenities like their own valet staff, doorman, and private rooftop terrace, just to name a few. Once completed, the Four Seasons will be one of the tallest buildings in downtown Nashville.

