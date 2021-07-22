NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s almost the weekend, and if you’re looking to get do something — maybe on the water —you have to check out Nashville’s only Pedal Pontoon on the Cumberland River.
The Pedal Pontoon is run by River Queen Voyages, who offers many more river outings that are fun for the whole family, including kayak tours and a Cumberland River scavenger hunt adventure.
Annie Klaver, president and founder of River Queen Voyages, says her company wanted to take advantage of one of Nashville’s most prominent features: the Cumberland River.
“We took all the fun and light exercise you get from a pedal tavern and put it on a pontoon boat to bring you the first and only pedal pontoon party boat in Nashville,” she said. “Whether you rent out the entire boat for a private party or book a seat or two, we want you to come see stunning river views of downtown Nashville and have an unforgettable time with us. We provide the captain and first mate — you just bring the party!”
The Pedal Pontoon Ecotour has 10 cycle stations that can host up to 16 guests on a two-hour party boat adventure.
Klaver’s company says all of their river tour options are kid friendly.
For more information on River Queen Voyages click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.