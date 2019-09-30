LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Tough Mudder will host their 2019 Nashville area race at Neal Farms in Lebanon on October 5 and 6. The location is marked on the map below:
According to Wilson County Tourism Department, there will be courses from 3 miles to 10 miles and is the perfect event for any skill level.
There will also be a Mudder Village Festival for everyone to attend with live music, food trucks, games, and challenges. New Leash on Life will be on hand with adoptable dogs. Mudder Village attendees can also participate in Ruff Mudder with their furry friends.
Mini Mudder is an obstacle course mud run for the little ones, it's 1/4 mile laps designed specifically for adventurous kids. Kids must be between 5-12 and at least 42" tall to participate. They must also be accompanied by an adult or guardian.
For more information about the Tough Mudder 2019 challenge and festival, click here.
