NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic has changed the world of travel, with fewer flight options, masks requirements, and the TSA continuing to keep a close eye on security —while also keeping their distance.
At Nashville International Airport, barriers are just the start of keeping agents and travelers safe.
Tennessee Federal Security Director Stephen Wood says they also have new technology, like the credential authentication machines, that can check your boarding pass and ID without needing to hand it over to an agent.
“The passenger can actually insert the ID into it themselves. We can see on the screen to make sure the ID is authentic,” Wood said.
Another way to try and stay hands free: an advanced x-ray machine for bags.
"It’s kind of like a CT scan, so you can look at a 360-degree view of what’s in the bags and really don’t have to pull as many bags to be checked,” Wood said.
They’re new tools to keep everyone safe, as travel numbers jet into the tens of thousands once again.
And here in Nashville those numbers are certainly moving. On April 6 of 2020, just 600 people traveled through BNA in one day.
This past Sunday, our city’s airport saw 20,000 passengers travel through.
The TSA has already hired 20 more agents at BNA to help keep up with the rising numbers.
