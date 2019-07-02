Total solar eclipse stuns viewers in South America

A total solar eclipse will stretch across South America. The path of totality, where the moon visibly blocks the sun, will span parts of Chile and Argentina. Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse will be visible.
Solar eclipse as seen from the La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) in La Higuera, Coquimbo Region, Chile, on July 02, 2019. - Tens of thousands of tourists braced Tuesday for a rare total solar eclipse that was expected to turn day into night along a large swath of Latin America's southern cone, including much of Chile and Argentina. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
An astronomer looks at the sun through a telescope on the eve of a solar eclipse, in La Higuera, Coquimbo Region, in the Atacama desert about 580 km north of Santiago, on July 1, 2019. - A total solar eclipse will be visible from small parts of Chile and Argentina on July 2. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Tourists try special glasses to watch an eclipse at the entrance of an astronomical camp which expects to receive thousands of tourists to observe the July 2 total solar eclipse, in the commune of Vallenar in the Atacama desert about 600 km north of Santiago, on July 1, 2019. - A total solar eclipse will be visible from small parts of Chile and Argentina on July 2. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
Tourists arrive at an astronomical camp which expects to receive thousands of tourists to observe the solar eclipse, in the commune of Vallenar in the Atacama desert about 600 km north of Santiago, on July 1, 2019. - A total solar eclipse will be visible from small parts of Chile and Argentina on July 2. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
An astronomer looks at the sun through a telescope on the eve of a solar eclipse, in La Higuera, Coquimbo Region, in the Atacama desert about 580 km north of Santiago, on July 1, 2019. - A total solar eclipse will be visible from small parts of Chile and Argentina on July 2. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, a total solar eclipse stretched across South America. The path of totality, where the moon visibly blocks the sun, spanned parts of Chile and Argentina. Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse was visible.
The umbral shadow -- the area in which the sun will appear completely covered by the moon -- passed over the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina, according to NASA.
The total solar eclipse appeared in the sky over the city of La Serena, Chile, at 4.38 p.m. ET and traveled across the Andes mountain range before ending near Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 4.44 p.m. ET.
During totality, the sky turned a deep, dark blue and treated viewers to a beautiful spectacle.
Outside of this path, a partial solar eclipse was visible in Argentina and Chile, as well as Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama, according to NASA.
"The July 2nd eclipse is the first total solar eclipse since the transcontinental total solar eclipse in summer of 2017," said Paige Godfrey in a statement, astrophysicist at the Slooh Community Observatory which has a location in Chile."That was almost two years ago now, and people are still talking about it as the greatest celestial event of their lifetimes. That event has had a lasting effect that has heightened excitement for many of these to come."
If you miss Tuesday's eclipse and you're eclipse chaser who doesn't mind globetrotting, you can also catch these total solar eclipses around the world in the coming years:
2020: South Pacific, Chile, Argentina, South Atlantic
2021: Antarctica
2024: North America
2026: the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain
2027: Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia
