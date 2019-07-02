Total solar eclipse stuns viewers in South America

Chile total Solar Eclipse 7/2/19

On Tuesday, a total solar eclipse stretched across South America. The path of totality, where the moon visibly blocks the sun, spanned parts of Chile and Argentina. Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse was visible.

The umbral shadow -- the area in which the sun will appear completely covered by the moon -- passed over the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina, according to NASA.

The total solar eclipse appeared in the sky over the city of La Serena, Chile, at 4.38 p.m. ET and traveled across the Andes mountain range before ending near Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 4.44 p.m. ET.

During totality, the sky turned a deep, dark blue and treated viewers to a beautiful spectacle.

Outside of this path, a partial solar eclipse was visible in Argentina and Chile, as well as Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama, according to NASA.

"The July 2nd eclipse is the first total solar eclipse since the transcontinental total solar eclipse in summer of 2017," said Paige Godfrey in a statement, astrophysicist at the Slooh Community Observatory which has a location in Chile."That was almost two years ago now, and people are still talking about it as the greatest celestial event of their lifetimes. That event has had a lasting effect that has heightened excitement for many of these to come."

If you miss Tuesday's eclipse and you're eclipse chaser who doesn't mind globetrotting, you can also catch these total solar eclipses around the world in the coming years:

  • 2020: South Pacific, Chile, Argentina, South Atlantic
  • 2021: Antarctica
  • 2024: North America
  • 2026: the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain
  • 2027: Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia
  • 2028: Australia, New Zealand
  • 2030: Botswana, South Africa, Australia

