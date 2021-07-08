NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you hear the word hurricane, most people usually think of heavy rain, flooding, or storm surge, but there’s an added very real component of danger from landfalling storms that can sometimes be overlooked – the tornado.
This happened as recently as yesterday, shortly after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Florida. Elsa produced a tornado in downtown Jacksonville as well as another tornado that spun up near Kingsbay Naval Submarine Base in southeast Georgia.
Tornadoes are most common in the right, front quadrant of landfalling hurricanes because there, the wind shear is greatest. Wind shear is changing wind speed and direction with height. It gets an invisible roll to develop in the atmosphere, which can then be turned upright & produce a tornado.
While most tornadoes that form from hurricanes are weaker – EF1 or EF0 in intensity, as we saw from the video a moment ago, they still can do a lot of damage, and injure or even kill people in their path.
