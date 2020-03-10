More than 500 people are now having to move out of the Vista apartments in Germantown because the building has been condemned.
The regional manager Carrie Regan has been talking to residents and said, for residents, the trauma is real.
"We still have units that have smoke detectors going off and you can see residents cringing when they hear that sound," said Regan.
Family therapist Jack Justice said feeling shock and anxiety after a natural disaster is perfectly natural.
"Their life is turned upside down, their making transitions they never anticipated," said Justice.
He said many will be triggered by the next round of wet weather.
"If someone gets an amber alert on their phone, that can even trigger that memory of that night of the warnings coming in on people's phones," said Justice.
Justice said the first step is to understand that having these feelings is ok.
"There's not something wrong with them. They're not out of control," said Justice.
The second step, he said, is to get help.
"They need a support system around them, people to call, people to connect with and anticipate that they're going to have those kind of reactions and not try to isolate," said Justice.
