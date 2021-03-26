Tornado sirens initially failed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Emergency Management did confirm there was an issue with the initial tornado siren warning that went out in Davidson County.
Nashville emergency officials said they are they’re looking into what caused it.
But they remind folks, not to solely depend on those warnings and they’re meant for people who are outside. They said you should always have at least two ways to get weather alerts.
