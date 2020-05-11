NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville residents may hear some sirens on Monday, but emergency officials are warning everyone, it's only a test.
The growl tests will occur between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The test will last about 20 seconds.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Some sirens will sound for less than 20 seconds for a growl test today, May 11, 2020. Test will happen between 9:30am - 3:00pm. pic.twitter.com/6XyphPoHxJ— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) May 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.