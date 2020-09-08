HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – Six months after the March tornadoes, counties are still in need of immediate and long-term relief.
The Tornado Recovery Connection is a resource designed to link survivors with the help they need.
News4 spoke with Felishadae Young who lost her Hermitage home in the tornado.
“All you heard was destruction,” Young said.
A transformer fell on top of her house and busted her front door open. The damage forced Young to sleep in her car before she stayed at a hotel for months.
“It’s a sound I’ll never forget. It’s a smell that I will never forget,” Young said.
On Friday, Young moved into an apartment with the help of the Tornado Recovery Connection.
“We are working with people who are still grieving the loss and having to get them to the point where they can start to look forward versus being stuck in March,” Heather Marriott, Disaster Case Manager for Tornado Recovery Connection said.
The helpline connects tornado survivors to community resources including mortgage and rental assistance along with mental health support.
“If we have one conversation with you, that’s not a waste. If we have eighteen months of support for you, that’s not a waste,” Marriott said.
Marriott said COVID-19 has slowed the process, but the organization is working to help anyone still recovering from the tornadoes.
“I know it gets stressful. I know it gets hard, but just don’t never give up. Never give up,” Young said.
If you were impacted by the tornadoes in Davidson, Wilson, or Putnam counties, you can still call 615-270-9255 for help.
