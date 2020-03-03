WATCH LIVE:

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports 19 people were killed in overnight tornadoes throughout Tennessee.

The death toll jumped to 19 on Tuesday, Tennessee Emergency Management Spokeswoman Maggie Hannan said, after police and fire crews spent hours pulling survivors and bodies from wrecked buildings.

Gov. Bill Lee said at a press conference earlier Tuesday morning at least nine people have died in Tennessee as a result of overnight tornadoes that struck throughout the state.

Deaths were reported in Benton, Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties. Two people were confirmed dead in Wilson County along with a third person who died as a result of a medical issue. Four people died in Putnam County. One death was reported in Benton.

Two people were reported dead in East Nashville, according to Metro Police.

"Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Lee said only essential state employees should report to work on Tuesday because of the weather. He said don’t travel into Nashville if you don’t have to.

Lee said he spoke with The White House this morning. He said The White House asked what they can do. The state is still assessing damage and will apply for federal help once assessed.

Two shelters have been opened in Nashville at East Magnet High School in East Nashville and at Centennial Sportsplex.

In Nashville, 30 fire department personnel were injured while responding to calls on Tuesday morning, according to Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann.

Swann said 48 buildings in Nashville have collapsed. Search crews are going door-to-door now searching for people.

The most heavily damaged areas include Germantown, East Nashville, Donelson and Hermitage.

Cooper and Interim Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle will be touring Robert Churchwell Elementary School, 1625 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd.

In Nashville, Bridgestone Arena will open at 11 a.m. to provide meals for those impacted by the tornadoes.

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

+2 14 confirmed dead, 52 injured in Putnam County Four people are confirmed dead and at least 52 have been treated for injuries in Putnam County, according to County Mayor Randy Porter.

Putnam County officials later said at least three people have died from the storm and then a short time later, Benton County authorities confirmed another person was killed inside a mobile home that overturned on Ballard Rd. At least 25 homes in Benton County have been damaged and three or four of the homes are total losses.

Another person was reported dead around 6:24 a.m., but the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), did not know where the person died.

Authorities in Putnam County say at around 2 a.m., a confirmed tornado touched down between the city limits of Cookeville and Baxter. The worst hit areas in Putnam County are:

Highway 70 west of Cookeville

Charleton Square

Plunk Whitson

Echo Valley

Prosperity Point

N. Mcbroom Chapel

Double Springs Utility District

The area south of Buffalo Valley and north of Peach Orchard appear to be okay. Power is out in the areas and authorities are going house to house on foot to check on everyone in the affected areas. Residents are asked to keep the roadways free while authorities render first aid, find missing people and work to clear roads.

As the storm moved through the western counties of Middle Tennessee into the Metro Nashville area, NWS spotter and viewer reports of a possible storm began coming in.

National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado over the northern part of Nashville, crossing the East Nashville area.

The eastbound storm cell moving approximately 45 miles per hour, and radar wind speeds indicated the potential for rotation was moving between Donelson and Hermitage, approaching the Davidson and Wilson county line at 12:50AM.

The storm continued across Hermitage and Old Hickory, moving toward Mount Juliet at 12:57AM.

There appeared to be a defined tornado moving across north Nashville towards Hermitage earlier on a WSMV tower headed the east.

The Mount Juliet police department Tweeted out a warning that the city had likely been hit by a tornado around 1 a.m.

Our community has been impacted by a tornado. Do not travel unless you have to!!! Stay off the roadways. Mt. Juliet Road is closed. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020

Our community has been impacted significantly. There are multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries. We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can. Watch for downed power lines. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020

The tornado continued eastward through 1:15 a.m. and passed south of downtown Lebanon, but continued to show a possible debris ball.

One Twitter users said she wouldn't have been woken if not for the Davidson County tornado sirens.

The tornado warning continued to be extended for Wilson county through 1:30 a.m.

Reports of damage have been coming in from across the area to varying degrees, and as the storm moved to the east the reports of increased damage from the storm.

The Benton County Mayor notified the National Weather Service of damage and injuries in their community.

Another Twitter user caught a photo of what looks like a tornado over Nashville.

News4 reporter Ryan Breslin headed to Germantown to investigate damage reports from that area near downtown Nashville, and found one apartment complex had been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Lots of people outside the IMT building in #Germantown. Residents say they were evacuated because of a gas leak. Strong smell of gas out here. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/oQGSjjntY4 — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020

More devastating sights. This is Fourth Ave N in #Germantown. Windows completely blown out. Water dripping down the side of this building. Video to follow. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/2Jm8oeGxFT — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020

5th Ave N at Jefferson Street is also in rough shape. A lot of similar damage to what I’ve already seen. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dO0AVaudk6 — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020

Reporter Cameron Taylor also spotted lots of damage in Germantown a few blocks from First Horizon Park.

A look at the damage in Germantown. A couple blocks from The Sounds stadium. @WSMV @WSMVweather pic.twitter.com/h8iaaPQZRN — Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 3, 2020

Popular eateries were also damaged, including Burger Up and Clean Juice in East Nashville.

Nashville was directly hit by a powerful tornado tonight. Pictured: popular eateries Burger Up and The Juicery pic.twitter.com/pmNTbGzon1 — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) March 3, 2020

Another shelter is currently open at East Magnet High School located at 110 Gallatin Avenue. Hadley Park Community Center will be open for voting today at 7 a.m. and will not be a shelter location. Centennial Sportsplex, located at 222 25th Ave. N., is also serving as a shelter.

Public Notice UPDATE: Hadley Park Community Center will be open for voting today at 7am and will NOT be a shelter location. The Centennial Sportsplex (222 25th Ave N) will serve as a shelter for that area and will open at 7am. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 3, 2020

Mount Juilet Police have also announced they have established a community shelter for those displaced by the storm at Victory Baptist Church, located at 1777 Tate Lane.

For those displaced, a community shelter has been established at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane. pic.twitter.com/H2RHhyan2k — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020

Victory Baptist is equipped to assist all, from infants to children to adults to the elderly. There is food, bathroom facilities, entertainment, and sleeping accommodations. https://t.co/GobigYMf7E — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020

Below is an estimated illustration of the tornado damage path through the city limits: pic.twitter.com/GUwbK8dc11 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020

Happening Now: we are responding to reports of approx. 40 structure collapses around Nashville. Please avoid downed powerline and storm debris. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 3, 2020

Officers and Fire Department personnel are on the scenes of multiple buildings with damage, primarily in the Central (downtown) & East Precincts. Emergency responders are working to ensure persons can get out and secure the areas. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Nashville Electric Service reports just over 47,000 customers are without power.

NES crews are assessing damage after this morning’s tornado moved through the service area. At this hour, we can report damage to four substations, 15 primary distribution lines, and multiple power poles and lines. More than 44,000 customers are without power. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) March 3, 2020

If you see a downed wire, stay away and call 911. We're working as quickly as possible to assess damage and restore power. Safety is our highest priority. Crews will keep working until all power is restored, but we ask for your patience. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) March 3, 2020

Crews are out assessing the damage and are able to report damage to four substations, 15 primary distribution lines as well as multiple power poles and lines.

NES crews would like to remind the public if you see a downed wire, stay away and call 911. Crews are working as quickly as possible to assess the damage and restore power. Crews will keep working until all power is restored, but safety is NES's top priority.

The tornado is also affecting Super Tuesday in the Mid-State:

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported its sister airport John C. Tune Airport (JWN) sustained significant damage due to the storm. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but several hangers were destroyed and power lines are down.

1/ FYI: John C. Tune Airport (JWN), BNA’s sister airport in West Nashville, sustained significant damage due to severe weather earlier this morning. There were no reported injuries. Several hangars have been destroyed, and power lines are down. (Continued...) — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020

2/ In the interest of safety, the public is advised to avoid John C. Tune until further notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020

The public is asked to avoid JWN until further notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response.

Nashville International Airport reports no apparent damage following an inspection. BNA is fully operational at this time and all flights arrived safely. Morning flights will take off as scheduled.

UPDATE: We’ve completed our inspection of BNA following this morning’s severe weather. There is no apparent damage at BNA, and we are fully operational at this time. All flights arrived safely, and morning flights will depart as scheduled. Everyone be safe out there. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020

1/ BNA President & CEO @DougKreulen spoke to news media by phone moments ago about this morning’s severe weather. There was significant damage at John C. Tune Airport (JWN), but thankfully no known injuries. Personnel are on-site for damage assessment and response. pic.twitter.com/fI2DApfqYL — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020

2/ Regarding Nashville International Airport (BNA): 1️⃣ The airport is open and fully operational, but road conditions may make it difficult to get here. 2️⃣ Some flights may be delayed as flight crews try to drive to BNA. 3️⃣ Check flight status here: https://t.co/OVDMuiw0NJ — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020

WeGo has also announced delays and cancellations to its routes due to the storm damage.

Metro Nashville Public schools has announced schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage.

District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report to work. Election polling sites at Metro Schools will be open unless otherwise noted.

Wilson County Schools will also be closed Tuesday, March 3 and for the rest of the week, including for Kids Club and all 12-month employees. All 12-month employees should report as scheduled on March 4, 5 and 6.

