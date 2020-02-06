NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down in downtown Lawrenceburg Wednesday night, along with another tornado in Bedford county.
The preliminary survey report noted that an EF-0 tornado with 75-80 mph winds caused damage in Bedford County.
Straight line winds of 70-75 mph are suspected to have cause damage in Marshall County.
And there was a lot of of straight line wind damage in Lawrence County, in addition to an "embedded" EF-1 tornado that hit downtown Lawrenceburg, causing notable damage to buildings and trees.
