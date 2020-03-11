The tornado's that hit Wilson County, destroyed some of the county's history as well. The historic Fiddlers Grove Village at Lebanon's Agriculture Center was in the path of the tornado, thirty-one of it's sixty buildings were damaged.
The village is a treasure trove of Wilson County's history, it's also an important tourist attraction, the historical buildings were donated over the years. In early March, some of that history was wiped out.
Gwen Scott runs Fiddlers Grove, it took thirty years to put together this collection of historic buildings, some of it was wiped out in seconds
'This is a building that was turned upside down, we used it as an historical drug store, this old jail house, the roof on it got quite a bit of damage,' said Scott.
But despite the damage, many of the buildings were left untouched, including a church built in the last century
'We are open for business, we have have some tours already scheduled. Tours of the village pick up again April first.
