Tornado damages to churches

The tornado's that hit Wilson County, destroyed some of the county's history as well. The historic Fiddlers Grove Village at Lebanon's Agriculture Center was in the path of the tornado, thirty-one of it's sixty buildings were damaged.

The village is a treasure trove of Wilson County's history, it's also an important tourist attraction, the historical buildings were donated over the years. In early March, some of that history was wiped out.

Gwen Scott runs Fiddlers Grove, it took thirty years to put together this collection of historic buildings, some of it was wiped out in seconds

'This is a building that was turned upside down, we used it as an historical drug store, this old jail house, the roof on it got quite a bit of damage,' said Scott.

But despite the damage, many of the buildings were left untouched, including a church built in the last century

'We are open for business, we have have some tours already scheduled. Tours of the village pick up again April first.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.