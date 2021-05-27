NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A topping off ceremony for one of the tallest buildings in Music City was held on Thursday morning.
Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville on 1st Avenue stands at more than 540 feet tall. The skyscraper is visible from 360 degrees around Nashville, according to developers.
Dean Stratouly, President and CEO of Congress Group, said the "iconic tower" will become "a fixture on Nashville’s skyline.”
“Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville further signals Nashville’s arrival on the world’s stage," Stratouly said in a statement on Thursday. "We’d like to thank our many partners and team members who worked hard to help us achieve this important milestone. We’re proud of this achievement and can’t wait to welcome guests and residents next year.”
The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville has the following:
- 235 keys
- a world-class spa
- an array of lavish amenities
- 143 Private Residences
"With topping out achieved, the reality of living here next year is resonating throughout the market," Director of Sales Marie-Laure Frère said in a statement on Thursday. "We are wrapping up our Spring Real Estate Release with a limited amount of homes available, but the window is still open for a short period to secure a home now before our next release later this year."
For the project, the construction team used:
- 851,000 square feet of concrete plates and finishes
- 42,700 cubic yards of concrete overall
- 2,500 tons of rebar
- 469,000 lbs of post tension cables
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.