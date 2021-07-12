NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday fired a top vaccination official following a memo sent out to the department that "poked the bear," according to a statement.
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a board-certified pediatrician who practiced general pediatrics in Franklin for 17 years and also served as Medical Director of the Tennessee Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health, says she was among about 40 percent of the directors to leave their positions since the start of the pandemic.
"We are a group of dedicated public health professionals who have worked endless hours to make COVID-19 vaccines," Fiscus said partially in a statement. "Along the way we have been disparaged, demeaned, accused, and sometimes vilified by a public who chooses not to believe in science, and elected and appointed officials who have put their own self-interest above the people they were chosen to represent and protect."
Fiscus says this all began when on May 6, before the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for those 12-15-years-old, she reached out for a statement from the departments counsel.
Once a statement was received, Fiscus wrote up a memo and distributed with in the department which then was shared to a Facebook page, according to the statement from Fiscus.
Here is the full statement:
When asked about the release of Dr. Fiscus, News4 was told the department could not comment on their personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.