NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday fired a top vaccination official following a memo sent out to the department that "poked the bear," according to a statement.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a board-certified Pediatrician who practiced general pediatrics in Franklin for 17 years and also served as Medical Director of the Tennessee Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health leading the COVID vaccine response says she was among about 40% of the directors to leave their positions since the start of the pandemic.

Michelle D. Fiscus

"We are a group of dedicated public health professionals who have worked endless hours to make COVID-19 vaccine," Fiscus said partially in a statement.

Fiscus says this all began when on May 6, 2021, before the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for those 12-15-years-old, she reached out for a statement from the departments counsel.

Once a statement was received, Fiscus wrote up a memo and distributed with in the department which then was shared to a Facebook page, according to the statement from Fiscus. 

Here is the full statement:

Download PDF Michelle Fiscus July 12 statement

When asked about the release of Dr. Fiscus, News4 was told the department could not comment on their personnel. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.