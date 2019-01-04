(WSMV)- We're working for you- checking out 4 of the top-rated apps for 2019 that'll make you smarter, calmer and healthier.
First: this app called "MasterClass." It offers 45 classes taught by top personalities in their field.
You can cook with Gordon Ramsay, learn tennis with Serena Williams, even learn guitar with Carlos Santana and many other big names.
The at-home fitness app,"Keep Trainer," is free and requires no equipment.
It has a range of workout plans with step by step instructions to help you reach your goals.
"Language Drops" is a free app that Google Play ranked as a top self improvement tool.
You can learn 31 languages using short and simple word games.
"Shine" is an app Apple presented as one of the best apps for self-care.
Features include daily texts or motivational messages that can give you a boost in the morning, maybe a break in the afternoon, or help you wind down before bedtime.
All apps to help you in this new year!
Here are some helpful links to these apps:
