NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There's plenty of fun to be had in the sun. But as we age, signs of just how much fun begins to show up on our skin in the form of sunspots, wrinkles, and even skin cancer.
Dermatologist Dr. Michael Gold said the most significant impact on our skin comes from outside factors.
"Sun exposure, smoking, eating poorly, but...mainly sun exposure is the big one," Gold said.
So what can be done? Dr. Gold said sunscreen is the most important thing people can do and apply every day.
"Even … if we know it's going to rain today. You still have to wear sunscreen because the light still absorbs through the clouds and the rain," Gold said.
If you have time, add a moisturizer or serum with antioxidants like Vitamin C and E.
"Those are great products because they will take the damaged skin and sort of beginning the process of reversing them," Gold said.
And suppose you want to take it a step further. In that case, Dr. Gold recommends consultation with a dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or esthetician to discuss what products or treatments can help your specific concerns. While he says the world of cosmetic dermatology has come a long way, it's about making intelligent choices that are personalized.
"You don't need to do everything tomorrow, sunscreen today. Everything else comes over time," Gold said.
When it comes to skin cancer, doctors recommend a yearly, full-body check. The American Cancer Society recommends the "ABCDE rule" to look for common signs of melanoma:
"If you get a spot or something on your skin, and it changes shape, size, or color, or itches, bleeds, or burns," Gold said. "Those are the kinds of spots that we need to see as dermatologists because we can sort of look at them and say that's a pre-malignant lesion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.