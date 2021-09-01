NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The owner of several well-known Nashville honky tonks is offering an incentive for any of his employees who get vaccinated.
Steve Smith, owner of Tootsie's, Honky Tonk Central and The Diner, confirmed to News4 on Tuesday he will pay his employees $500 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Smith says he wants to make sure his staff is safe and protected while interacting with tourists, and doesn't want them to have to miss work if they contract the virus.
Metro Public Health currently offers several vaccination opportunities for anyone looking to get the shot in Nashville.
