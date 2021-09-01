Virus Outbreak Tennessee

A man walks by Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, closed because of the coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has called for bars on Broadway and throughout the county to close until further notice. He also asked restaurants to limit seating to 50 percent of capacity, with a cap of 100 people, and restaurant bars to not allow standing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The owner of several well-known Nashville honky tonks is offering an incentive for any of his employees who get vaccinated. 

Steve Smith, owner of Tootsie's, Honky Tonk Central and The Diner, confirmed to News4 on Tuesday he will pay his employees $500 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Smith says he wants to make sure his staff is safe and protected while interacting with tourists, and doesn't want them to have to miss work if they contract the virus. 

Metro Public Health currently offers several vaccination opportunities for anyone looking to get the shot in Nashville. 

Click here for a full list of vaccination sites.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.